Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $292.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

CRM opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

