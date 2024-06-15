Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

