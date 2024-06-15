Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.41

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €89.41 ($96.14) and traded as high as €89.61 ($96.35). Sanofi shares last traded at €87.93 ($94.55), with a volume of 1,385,238 shares trading hands.
Sanofi Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.41.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
