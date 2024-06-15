Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,211,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

