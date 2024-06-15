Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $68.06 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

