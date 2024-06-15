Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

