Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
