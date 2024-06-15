Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.