Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 139,623 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

