Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,872,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,612 shares of company stock worth $59,476,075 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.