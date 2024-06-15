Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

