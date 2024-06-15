Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %
APAM opened at $39.80 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.