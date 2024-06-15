Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

APAM opened at $39.80 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.