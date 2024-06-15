Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

