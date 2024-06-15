Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 239.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

