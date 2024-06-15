Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $122.06 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

