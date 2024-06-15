Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,472,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $205.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

