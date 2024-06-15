Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Eaton by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $24,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.90. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

