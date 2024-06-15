Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 482,026 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2,097.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

