Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,861,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

