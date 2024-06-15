Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 545,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,158,000 after buying an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 178,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

