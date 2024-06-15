Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,166,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $288.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

