Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 18,079 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3,667.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $855.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $856.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $774.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.