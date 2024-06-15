Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,058 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

