Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSDA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 354,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $48.07 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $310.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

