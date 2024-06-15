Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.