Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

