Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

