Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

