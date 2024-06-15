Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

