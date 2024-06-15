Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT Raised to $31.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.