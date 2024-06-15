Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $120.69 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.