SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $871.20

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 871.20 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.58). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 909 ($11.58), with a volume of 1,377,782 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.27) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.28) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 982 ($12.50).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 871.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market cap of £12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4,328.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.37), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,232,892.65). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,232,892.65). Also, insider Soumen Das purchased 408 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,582.40). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

