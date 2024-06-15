Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Steven Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.