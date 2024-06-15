Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Down 1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 12.80 and last traded at 12.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.93.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is 13.12 and its 200-day moving average is 25.15.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
