Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Christopher E. French Buys 5,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,291.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

