Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $334.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

