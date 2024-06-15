Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Drops By 22.4%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Airship AI Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AISP stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Stories

