Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Increases By 55.4%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 262,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $363.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

