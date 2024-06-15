Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Declines By 18.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $0.89 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
