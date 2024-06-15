Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 56.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,420,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

