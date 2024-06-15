Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 56.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,420,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
