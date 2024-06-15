Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Increases By 46.5%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

