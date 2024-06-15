Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Drops By 20.6%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APYX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

