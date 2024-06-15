Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Expands By 45.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFAR opened at $11.31 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

