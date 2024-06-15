Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Declines By 17.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 28.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
