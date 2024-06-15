Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Declines By 17.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 28.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

