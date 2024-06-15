Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 147.2%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.