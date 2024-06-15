Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 147.2%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.0 days.

BNDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

