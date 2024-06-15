Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Expands By 135.0%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 35.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 6.5 %

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $226.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rory Wallace purchased 202,480,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,676.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.