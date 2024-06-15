Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Grows By 148.7%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.77 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
