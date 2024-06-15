Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Grows By 148.7%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.77 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

