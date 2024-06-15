Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rises By 136.5%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Castellum Stock Down 14.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%.
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
