Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 136.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the May 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CLP Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLP stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

