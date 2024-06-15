Short Interest in FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Expands By 144.4%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Price Performance

FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. FIH Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.