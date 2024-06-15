Short Interest in FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Expands By 144.4%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. FIH Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIH Mobile
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.