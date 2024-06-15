Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Rises By 168.3%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the May 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.17 on Friday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

